AI For The Skeptics: Pick Your Reasons To Be Excited

It’s odd being a technology writer in 2026, because around you are many people who will tell you that your craft is outdated. Like the manufacturers of buggy-whips at the turn of the twentieth century, the automobile (in the form of large language model AI) is on the market, and your business will soon be an anachronism. Adapt or go extinct, they tell you. It’s an argument I’ve found myself facing a few times over the last year in my wandering existence, and it’s forced me to think about it. What are the reasons everyone is excited about AI and are those reasons valid, what is there to be scared of, and what are the real reasons people should be excited about it?
If We Gotta Take This Seriously, How Can We Do It?
I’ll start by repeating my tale from a few weeks ago when I asked readers what AI applications would survive when the hype is over. The reaction of a friend with decades of software experience on trying an AI coding helper stuck with me; she referenced her grandfather who had been born in rural America in the closing years of the nineteenth century, and recalled him describing the first time he saw an automobile. I agree with her that this has the potential to be a transformative technology, and while it’s entertaining to make fun of its shortcomings as I did three years ago when the idea of what we now call vibe coding first appeared, it’s already making itself useful in some applications. Simply dismissing it is no longer appropriate, but equally, drinking freely of the Kool-Aid seems like joining yet another hype bandwagon that will inevitably derail. A middle way has to be found.
It’s likely many of us will over the last couple of years met a Guy In A Suit who’s got a little too excited about ChatGPT. I think guys like him are motivated by several things; he’s impressed with that LLM because it appears really smart to him, he’s used it to make himself appear smart to other people so it’s made him feel smarter than the engineer who’s pointing out his flaws, he thinks it’s a magic bullet that can do lots of work for him and either save or make him lots of money, and perhaps most importantly, he’s scared witless of missing out on the Next Big Thing.
Plus ça Change, When It Comes To Hype
It’s easy to take pot-shots at those motivations even it it won’t make you popular. His feeling smart will last only as long as the moment he gets it that everyone else has the same thing, or perhaps until it leads him astray into a calamitous decision. Meanwhile there’s a good chance the magic bullet will go the way that wholesale outsourcing of software development did twenty years ago, as an over reliance on something-for-nothing work will generate far more other work to fix its problems. But while those pot-shots weaken some arguments they aren’t perhaps the crushing blows one might imagine they are. LLMs have their uses, however annoying that may be if you’re sick to death of low-value slop.
Perhaps more worthy of examination is the fear of missing out, because that’s a more fundamental motivation. We all want to be among the Cool Kids, Hackaday readers having the latest tech toys before everyone else are not immune to this. And when you have convinced yourself that the alternative to being one of the Cool Kids is being the commercial equivalent of a buggy-whip salesman circa 1920, it assumes an extra urgency. It’s time to look at a perennial favourite, the Gartner Hype Cycle, for inspiration. Just where on a Gartner Hype Cycle curve do you have to be, to miss out?
On the left of the graph is the steep slope towards the Peak of Inflated Expectation. This is the part we most associate with tech bubbles; as an example we might point to the dotcom boom during its most intensive period in 1997 or 1998. If you pick the moment of the peak or indeed the downward slope towards the Trough of Disillusionment to jump in, then it’s obvious you have missed out. But how far back down the upward slope do you have to be to have not missed out? I’d contend that it’s much earlier, to use our dotcom boom analogy: if you weren’t in the game by 1996, perhaps you were too late. Transposing to the AI boom of today, has our Guy In A Suit already missed the boat without realising it?
They’re Looking At The Wrong Part Of The Graph
It pains me when I see people newly excited by AI in 2026 for the reasons listed above. To them they’re valid, but having lived and worked through so many other booms and subsequent crashes driven by similar ideas about those technologies I know how the next year or so will go. I think there are many other valid reasons to be excited here, but they lie elsewhere on the Gartner graph. Back to the dotcom boom, the whole thing was driven by sometimes outright crazy ideas surrounding e-commerce, yet it would be social media a decade later that would make many of the huge players we have today. Could someone have made Facebook in 1996? Possibly, but if anyone thought of it at that point, it seems they didn’t do it. If Guy In A Suit is looking for something to be excited about, he should be polishing his crystal balls and looking ahead to the right hand side of the Gartner graph in a decade’s time, not running with the herd.
Returning to my first paragraph and whether a writer will inevitably join the buggy-whip salesmen, I remain rather optimistic that they won’t. Hackaday is meat-based for good reason, but more generally I’m watching the consumer develop a hair-trigger response to slop. I’m certain that there will be a space for machine-generated content in the future whether we like it or not, but I’m equally sure that in my line at least, a human input will retain some value.
Having considered Guy In A Suit and then myself, perhaps it’s time to talk about you, the Hackaday reader. We probably have more AI-skeptics among us than can be found in the general public and I consider myself in part among them, but for all that skepticism I think we should channel it into seeking out the interesting things rather than turning our backs on it. I’ve mentioned the AI-based coding helpers as an example where our community has found some benefit, and as I’ve mentioned before I think that the ability to run a useful LLM locally on commodity hardware delivers huge potential over a cloud data-slurper. If we don’t believe in it, at least we should be like Fox Mulder, and want to believe.
Where are you on that continuum?
14 thoughts on “AI For The Skeptics: Pick Your Reasons To Be Excited”
Let’s not forget there’s an awful lot of human-generated slop around too – just look at social media and youtube.
Not meaning to imply anything about the author’s writing, which I usually enjoy!
I mean, yeah — I’m pretty sure the reason we hate AI slop so much is because it trained itself on human slop, which already outweighed quality content on the internet by the time LLMs came along. I find recipe and gardening slop to be the most egregious and plentiful.
I refuse to use the plagiarism machine on moral grounds. It doesn’t matter if it ever becomes actually useful.im sure neural networks have their uses for, like, hyper-specific situations, but these LLMs are ethically fraught ways that I could never reconcile in a way that I would be comfortable using them.
And then even beyond that, stuff like Flock or Meta using AI to stalk and track American citizens and to hand that information directly over the police without any sort of warrant, is so chilling. Even if there are legitimate uses for this nonsense, the fact that it’s completely unregulated should be extremely alarming to anybody.
Intellectual “property” isn’t real, and copying is a natural human behavior that should not be restricted by law.
“Intellectual property” is too broad a term, with many incompatible concepts under a single umbrella.
Trademarks: potentially good. When I buy my favorite brand of locally-made tortillas, I want to be sure I am actually buying my favorite brand of locally-made tortillas.
Copyright: potentially good, but only when owned by the humans who actually create the work. (This is oversimplified for things like marketing materials created as a work-for-hire.)
Patents: all the good that used to come from patents has been obliterated by corporate ownership. All of it.
I’m waiting for realtime alexa like LLM+speech capabilities running all locally in a 10W device, with excellent conversational capabilities including interruption handling
But this use case will never be real because LLM is a corporate game so that they can automate away customer service and other important functions and save money, while making it as difficult as possible for customers to get hold of a human
“while making it as difficult as possible for customers to get hold of a human” … Agree… Which as we know is already frustrating experience. Nothing is more irritating when trying to get hold of someone (not a machine) to talk to. Sad really.
Why do we have to take AI seriously? From my perspective, it is not good for humanity in the general since. Critical thinking goes out the window. Let the AI think for us, it knows what’s best…. I like to think of it like cars with all the sensors. Instead of you thinking about what you are doing and where you are, you let the sensors alert you to problems, helping you keep it between the lines, etc… The brain goes into neutral…. Not good at all. I see it especially bad for social as AI can really ‘bias’ the system one way or another… Move toward 1984 when most people start relying on it for their basic needs.
sense … not since.
Well, if the customer-service AI can give me an accurate answer faster than a human, AND there is an easy way to get to a human operator, I’m fine with it. Especially if most of the callers get their answers quicker resulting in either lower on-hold times or the company able to save money on customer support while maintaining or exceeding the pre-AI level of service for calls that need a human being’s help. Even pre-AI, you had robo-call-trees like this one for a movie theater: “For theater hours press 1, for a list of showtimes press 2, if you know your party’s extension, press 3, for all other inquiries press 0”. 50 years ago everyone who called would be waiting for a human being to answer the phone.
(Movie theatre voice menu)
… and three quarters of the people who pressed zero were calling about show times.
Same here, while models require 200GB+ VRAM (plus equivalent power) to run, it’s really pointless.
Especially that it’s used for AI slop.
As for code, I wouldn’t let it anywhere near production code! Just use a proven library.
you are insulated. the general public accepts and embraces slop, these are the same people who read the New York Post or buy the grocery-store checkout magazines. there is truth to people rejecting it when forced to use it at work, or when it is pushed onto them, but neither of these are as widepread cases as LLM output taking the place of previously human-generated output: translations, articles, fiction, press releases, analysis, etc
beyond this, you cannot lean on “slop” as a metric. two years ago the image generators couldn’t give you a still of a human with the correct amount of fingers, now they can generate ten-second clips which are more than capable of looking like legitimate camera footage to the average media consumer. the quality of LLM output is not a holdfast, it doesn’t effectively matter when “good enough” is acceptable to both consumers and businesses -and- the technology continues to move further into “good enough”
my criticism of LLMs is moral and ethical- this is the machine that’s driving people insane and making them kill themselves and others, polluting datasets, and serving as a scapegoat for anti-human management decisions, which is why consultants love it. it is too complex and too much of a black box to be known to its users, and so it must sit in a remote server or, even when run locally, still keep many secrets due to its core principles of function.
it would still do these things if it generated perfect output and did so at one-thousandth its current energy consumption.
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