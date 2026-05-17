Extract 3D Video Game Content By Firing Up Photo Mode

Here’s a pretty clever method [Dung3onlord] used to capture 3D scenes from a PlayStation 5 without needing any specialized software. All that’s needed is a series of high-resolution screenshots, and a few software tools.

Instead of sneakily yanking 3D assets from the runtime, he fires up the game’s photo mode on his PS5. By capturing an orbiting video of a static scene (making sure to hide the game’s user interface, something photo mode in games is good for) he ends up with a video file whose content — essentially a series of screenshots — can be used to reconstruct the original 3D scene. The workflow [Dung3onlord] uses has rather more steps, but conceptually that’s all there is to it.

The whole process is remarkably similar to photogrammetry, a method of turning a bunch of photographs from different angles into a 3D point cloud. We’ve seen photogrammetry used to digitize objects because point clouds can be turned into 3D models, essentially allowing one to 3D scan an object using little more than a digital camera.

In [Dung3onlord]’s case, once the point cloud is cleaned up and background removed, the scene is used to generate a gaussian splat which is then viewed through a VR headset.

Gaussian splats are especially well-suited to displaying colorful, organic 3D scenes that look pretty fantastic from any angle and are computationally simple to view. Want to see for yourself? [Dung3onlord]’s resulting scene is available to be viewed online.

It’s pretty cool stuff, but using photo mode as a way to capture game content, then reconstructing that content with tools intended for use with photos is an inspired solution. Be sure to check out the video overview of the process below.