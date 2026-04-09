For some types of embedded systems — especially those that are safety-critical — it’s considered bad form to dynamically allocate memory during operation. While you can usually arrange for your own code to behave, it’s the libraries that get you. In particular, it is hard to find a TCP/IP stack that doesn’t allocate and free memory all over the place. Unless you’ve found wolfIP.
The library supports a BSD-like non-blocking socket API. It can act as an endpoint, but can also support multiple interfaces and forwarding if you were building something like a router. It doesn’t appear to be bare-bones either. In addition to the normal things you’d expect for IPv4, there’s also ICMP, IPSEC, ARP, DHCP, DNS, and HTTP with or without SSL TLS. There is also a FIPS-compliant implementation of WireGuard for VPN, although it is not directly compatible with standard WireGuard, only with other instances of itself (known as wolfGuard). There is a Linux kernel module for WolfGuard, though.
The code should be fairly easy to port, and it includes a binding for FreeRTOS already. If you’ve used wolfIP, let us know in the comments.
If you want to really get down to the low-level, try this project. Of, if you want a refresher on basics, we can help with that, too.
9 thoughts on “WolfIP Doesn’t Allocate”
There are safety critical application with an TCP/IP Stack and Libaries? I hope they are never used in an airplane that I took or a car that I will buy.
This. Never mix safety with slopTech.
LWIP is pretty rock stable, I like using it. It lets me write socket level code on ESP32 and similar SoCs. The best part, I can run the same-ish code on my PC, that runs on ESP32. At least the socket part of it
Raw socket features I haven’t used though.
Does LWIP allocate memory dynamically though? That’s the key feature here. As soon as memory is allocated dynamically, you lose determinism.
Hmm that is true. But is TCP/IP really what we need in the same sentence with “determinism” and static allocation?
Just a reminder, GPLv3, so no commercial usage, since, unlike on PC, there is no user-space exception. If you use this library, the whole code must be GPLv3.
FUD.
only the modified code needs to be distributed.
The problem is not dynamic allocation, but dynamic allocation/free. It is fine to allocate resources in the heap at start up, as long as those are fixed in size and remain static. In fact if you want your system to be configurable, it is probably necessary. The risk comes from a) loss of resources due to allocating memory then not deallocating it and b) heap fragmentation.
No IPv6? No way.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)