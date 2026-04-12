Hackaday Links: April 12, 2026

At this point, we’ll assume you already know that four humans took a sightseeing trip around the Moon and made their triumphant return to Earth on Friday. Even if you somehow avoided hearing about it through mainstream channels, we kept a running account of the mission’s highlights stuck to the front page of the site for the ten days that the crew was in space.

On the assumption that you might be a bit burned out with space news at this point, we won’t bring up it up in this post… other than to point out that excitement for the lunar flyby has driven the number of simultaneous players of Kerbal Space Program to its highest count ever — nearly 20,000 armchair astronauts spent this weekend trying to cobble together their own rocket in honor of the Artemis II mission.

With so many folks focused on the Moon it would be the perfect time for a company to sneak out some bad news, which is perhaps why Amazon picked this week to announce they would be dropping support for Kindles released before 2012. Presumably there aren’t too many first and second generation Kindles still out there in the wild, but the 2012 cutoff does mean the first iteration of the Paperwhite will be one of the devices being put out to pasture come May 20th.

Amazon says the pre-2012 Kindles that are currently in user’s hands will still function, but they’ll no longer be able to purchase or download new books. The bigger issue is that you won’t be able to register these older devices after May. So if you have to factory reset your own Kindle, or want to buy one on the second hand market that’s already been wiped, you won’t be able to link it to your account to download books you’ve purchased.

Frankly, the idea that Amazon will no longer have their nose in these devices doesn’t bother us one bit. In fact, it sounds like an improvement over the status quo. If you own one of the device’s in question, now would be a fantastic time to download Calibre and start managing your own offline ebook library. In fact, even if your Kindle is new enough to not be affected by this change, you should still download it. Seriously, just use Calibre.

On the subject of software, an entry for XChat has recently popped up on Apple’s App Store. No, not that XChat. Instead of connecting to your favorite IRC server, the new mobile app will let you send messages to… whoever it is still actively using Twitter X. Confusingly, there’s also an XChat on the Google Play Store, but that appears to be a totally different thing altogether.

Finally, we’ve been seeing a lot of chatter online this weekend about France ditching Windows and switching over to Linux. While we applaud any mainstream push towards open source software, it’s worth digging into the details for this one. The directive says that the Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM) will be switching its desktop machines over to Linux, but that only represents a few hundred machines.

The experience gained during this roll-out will help shape a larger scale migration in the future, with the rest of the government asked to come up with a migration plan before the end of the year. When those other agencies, and the thousands of machines they use, will actually be penguin-powered is not clear. It’s possible they could come back and say a full migration would take a decade to complete.

So it’s certainly a step in the right direction, but it will likely be quite some time before any significant part of France’s infrastructure is divorced from the Redmond giant.

See something interesting that you think would be a good fit for our weekly Links column? Drop us a line, we’d love to hear about it.