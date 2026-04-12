Making The Forgotten 1982 Game Adventure Canoe Run On MAME

A while back [Jack] came across a Taito arcade game that neither he nor any of his mates recognized. The game was Adventure Canoe and part of the collection of forty preinstalled games on a Taito Egret II mini arcade cabinet. Yet despite [Jack] and his buddies being avid 1980s arcade enthusiasts, this 1982 title for the Z80-based Taito SJ system was completely unfamiliar to them.

When even a web search turned up extremely few details, [Jack] did the only reasonable thing and borrowed the rather expensive mini arcade for hopefully some extracting of the game ROM.

As expensive as this mini arcade is, it features the typical ARM-based SoC and Linux-based firmware. Although you can totally dump the Flash, [Jack] found that the firmware update ZIP file was a much easier target to poke at and hopefully extract the ROMs from.

Of course, Taito used password-protected ZIP files within the firmware, leading to some reverse-engineering to find the passwords. The first was ‘hidden’ as plain text in the egret2 binary. For the remainder of the ZIP files the password wasn’t as readily found, but required some sleuthing. This took the form of dynamic runtime analysis with gdb, using information previously gleaned from a Ghidra analysis. Eventually this yielded the final passwords.

Extracting the game’s ROM files this way allowed for them to be adapted to the format that MAME expects, after which the game just had to be added to the emulator’s source files. With this done the game fired right up, and [Jack] was able to play the game without any trouble.