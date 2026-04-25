Rescuing The Data On A 1960s LGP-21 Computer’s Disk Memory

One of the nice things about magnetic storage is that as long as the magnetic layer remains intact, the data it contains should stay readable pretty much indefinitely. That raises the prospect of recovering data from really old computer systems featuring magnetic memory, such as the 63-year old LGP-21 that [David Lovett] of Usagi Electric is currently restoring. Its magnetic memory disk is nothing amazing by modern standards, but after initial testing it seems to spin up and read data just fine, raising the question of what was left on the drive when it was last used, meaning what was in memory at the time.

Non-invasive data recovery here involves writing a program that will simply read the entire disk from beginning to end. Tracks 0 and 1 were found to be unreadable due to some kind of hardware issue, but track 2 could be backed up by looking at the output on the CRT, thus providing a track to use. Fascinatingly the LGP-21’s memory disks uses interleaved tracks to reduce the number of read/write heads as part of the overall cost-saving measures relative to the more expensive LGP-30. As you might expect, this slows down memory access a lot over its big brother.

Before any recovery attempt could begin, the Flexowriter typewriter that forms the user interface to the computer had to be given some serious maintenance, along with a few other components like a switch and the paper tape reader. This restored the ability to even properly enter data and receive output instructions.

The subsequent effort to recover the stored data involved a bootstrap program that got loaded into memory, after which the remainder of the program was loaded from paper tape. Following this everything worked swimmingly, though with the caveat that with not even a floppy drive to use, the raw hexadecimal data was hammered out on paper with the Flexowriter over the course of 1.5 hours.

This data will now be scanned in and OCR-ed into something that can hopefully be easily analyzed. Hopefully we’ll know before long what this system was last used for.