How To Better Enjoy VR On Linux

Linux folks are used to having to roll many of their own solutions, and better Linux desktop usability is a goal of the WayVR project, which aims to provide desktop control and app launching from within a VR session.

VR applications can already stream from Linux to standalone headsets with projects like WiVRn, but what WayVR does is let one launch programs and access desktop screens within VR. Put another way, instead of the headset being limited to acting as a pseudo-monitor that only receives the output of an already-running VR application, the headset and controllers can now be used to interact with one’s computer as if one were physically sitting at it. Controls and user interface are highly flexible and help users to do anything they need — including clicking, typing, and launching applications. It’s a considerable step forward for convenience and general usability.

Naturally, when it comes to using a computer from within VR there is plenty of unexplored territory regarding user interfaces. It’s fertile ground for experimentation in everything from DIY headsets to ways to input text without a keyboard, so if you enjoy working on the frontiers of such things, it’s a good scene to dive into.