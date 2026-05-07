Wigglegrams With A Pinhole Camera

A pinhole camera is almost a rite of passage in photography, given that you can make one so easily with little more than a cardboard box and enough tape to keep the light from coming through the cracks. [Socialmocracy] has made one that’s 3D printed, and it’s a nice design that takes 4″ by 5″ photographic paper. The shutter is held on with magnets, and the lid is attached with thumbscrews.

As neat as printed pinhole cameras are, it’s not as though they’re particularly uncommon. What makes this one stand out from the rest is that it’s actually two cameras in one. One box, two cameras, side by side. Landscape format and it’s a pair of panoramic cameras, while in portrait mode it’s a stereo camera. Even the simplest of cameras can do wigglegrams!

We like this camera, because it manages to add something to such a simple formula.. He’s taking comments on whether to release the STLs, so drop in your two cents.