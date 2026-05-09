Machining A Two-Stroke Engine Out Of Aluminium

Recently [Camden Bowen] took a swing at machining a two-stroke engine out of billet aluminium, following adventures in 3D printing such an engine, as well as building one out of parts largely sourced from a hardware store. The sketchiest part here is probably the use of only a basic mill and lathe, making the milling of certain shapes a definite OSHA violation.

Two-stroke internal combustion engines are pretty simple from a mechanical point of view, with designs readily available. Add in a suitable material to machine and a modicum of machining and welding skills, and presto, you got yourself a not too shabby looking engine.

Of course, back in reality things are a bit more hairy. Not only are there many different ways to produce the parts – with some coming with a time penalty, monetary penalty, or both – but there are also myriad ways to hurt yourself and/or others. Fortunately [Camden] scraped by with just some (expensive) lessons learned and a major ruined part.

The final design features a single cylinder, with an initial pressure test showing a solid 150 PSI (10 bar) of compression. With that encouraging sign, a coil pack and contactor were added for some spark and a test run with the usual premixed gasoline-oil fuel.

Boringly, the engine mostly just runs and work as it should. This is of course not unexpected, much like how following the recipe for a pie produces said pie. But it does demonstrate how easy things are when you do not stray off the beaten path. The only significant issue was the flywheel wobbling slightly, likely due to a small manufacturing glitch, but this should not cause too many issues.