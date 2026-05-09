There comes a point in everybody’s life when things that they were a part of are presented as history, and for the 8-bit generation, that time is now. It’s interesting to see the early history of 8-bit home computers presented as history, not from a 2026 perspective but from the early 1990s. The BBC archive has recently posted a retrospective from 1992 looking at ten years of the Computer Literacy Project, a British government programme intended to equip the young people of the 1980s with the skills they would need to approach the information age. It’s a much more immediate history of something which was largely still in place at the time, making it a time capsule in which this past isn’t quite the other country we see it as today.
The Computer Literacy Project was run by the nation’s broadcaster and included a raft of TV programming about computers, as well as the commissioning of a machine specifically for the project. You know this machine as the Acorn BBC Micro, and aside from eventually providing the genesis of what would become ARM, it remains one of the most high-spec 8-bit machines in terms of built-in hardware. We hear from the luminaries of Acorn about the development of this machine, and then the film moves into some of the wider cultural effects.
If you were there, you’ll doubtless remember some of the TV programmes featured, and you might have used a BBC Micro at school. If you weren’t there, it’s an encapsulation of the promise on offer in that era, an optimism that seems sad when you reflect that educational computing descended into learning Microsoft Word during the following decade. It would be another two decades before the Raspberry Pi and BBC micro:bit picked up that fallen torch.
The Beeb, it seems, has long had an interest in home computers. Schools, too.
One thought on “Remembering The BBC Computer Literacy Project”
The Computer Literacy Project (CLP) was the outcome of a panicked UK government in 1979 after the TV series, “The Mighty Micro” revealed we were falling behind in the computer revolution.
The BBC micro was undoubtedly a ground-breaking machine, in many ways streets ahead of the 8-bit Atari, VIC/C64, Apple ][, TRS-80 or Coco and TI-99/4(a). Mostly because of the fast, 2MHz 6502A, and phenomenal 20kB graphics modes along with sophisticated graphics commands to drive it. Oh, and an advanced, super fast, structured BASIC with a built-in macro assembler! Acorn thought ahead and had already implemented a multichannel A/D port (making datalogging trivial); ECONET networking as well as a 1MHz second CPU interface, so that, for example you could attach an 8086 or 68000 or whatever, add a few vectored functions and you’d get a new-generation computer you could interact with. Incredibly clever!
But at £400, most of us couldn’t afford a BBC micro. Instead, most kids bought ZX Spectrums and later other cheaper 8-bitters. Thankfully the CLP broadcasts were general enough to be valuable for all computer users.
By 1984, Brits had more computers per capita than the US. By that measure, the CLP was an incredible success.
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