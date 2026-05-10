Tracing Olfactory Receptor Mapping Between The Nose And Brain

The way that the sense of smell works is that olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs) are wired up to olfactory receptors (ORs) in the nasal epithelium, from which they send signals to the brain. Once arrived there, a hierarchy of processing results in us experiencing the sensation of ‘smelling’. Exactly how the olfactory receptor-to-brain mapping works during development, and whether its physical pattern in the nasal epithelium is replicated in the brain, remained major questions until now. In a study published in Cell by [David H. Brann] and others, many of these questions have now been answered, at least for mice.

As it turns out, the mapping between OSNs and ORs isn’t performed by a random selection process, but instead creates a receptor map that’s closely matched between the nasal epithelium and the brain. What has complicated answering this question up till now is that the nasal epithelium isn’t a flat surface, but a convoluted labyrinth that maximizes surface area to smell better.

The second issue was linking the physical location of OSNs and gene expression in the nasal epithelium. Using a new approach, the researchers showed an intricate patterning in this epithelium, with the basal stem cells from which it regenerates maintaining this patterning. This makes for a system very similar to, for example, the auditory system, where the detection of frequencies in the inner ear, as a linear system, is found to be replicated in the brain.

Although it does not provide us with all the answers yet about how this genetic patterning works, it offers a glimpse at a fascinating system that would seem to be used repeatedly across sensory systems. It may also provide potential treatments for medical conditions affecting the olfactory system, whereby the sense of smell is missing, reduced, or oddly miswired, for example, after a SARS-CoV-2 infection of the olfactory nerve that leads to symptoms such as a constant sensation of a burning smell.

You have to wonder if a better understanding of the nose will revive interest in digitally creating and sending smells?