Challenging The Way We Pedal

The bicycle is an invention that has not changed in its fundamentals since the first recognisably modern machines appeared in the closing years of the 19th century. Its frame uses a structure of two triangles, its wheels are equal in size, and it’s propelled by a pedal crank and (in most cases) a chain. Bicycles have improved vastly in materials and performance, but if you were to wheel a 2026 tourer into an 1886 bike shop, the Victorian proprietor would recognise it. Only a very brave engineer would try to fundamentally change such a formula, but here’s [Not programming] with a crankless bicycle.

The idea is to replace the crank’s circular motion with a linear one, thus providing a more constant propulsion. The build was inspired by another that used a sinusoidal track in a rotating cylinder to achieve the necessary conversion. This design takes a different tack, using an arrangement of gears and freewheels he describes as a mechanical rectifier to convert the back-and-forth motion of pedaling into rotation. The pedals themselves are stirrups mounted at each end of a V-belt.

This build is an exercise in pushing the limits of 3D print strength, as prototype after prototype shears under load. He does finally get the thing to work, though, and we admire his persistence. Oddly, this isn’t the first 3D-printed bicycle geartrain we’ve seen.