Fully-Local AI Agent Runs On Raspberry Pi, With A Little Patience

[Simone]’s AI assistant, dubbed Max Headbox, is a wakeword-triggered local AI agent capable of following instructions and doing simple tasks. It’s an experiment in many ways, but also a great demonstration not only of what is possible with the kinds of open tools and hardware available to a modern hobbyist, but also a reminder of just how far some of these software tools have come in only a few short years.

Max Headbox is not just a local large language model (LLM) running on Pi hardware; the model is able to make tool calls in a loop, chaining them together to complete tasks. This means the system can break down a spoken instruction (for example, “find the weather report for today and email it to me”) into a series of steps to complete, utilizing software tools as needed throughout the process until the task is finished.

Watch Max in action in the video (also embedded just below). Max is a little slow, but not unusably so. As far as proofs of concept go, it demonstrates that a foundation for such systems is perfectly feasible on budget hardware running free, locally installed software. Check out the GitHub repository.

The name is, of course, a play on Max Headroom, the purportedly computer-generated TV personality of the ’80s who was actually an actor in a mask, just like the person behind what was probably the most famous broadcast TV hack of all time (while wearing a Max Headroom mask).

Thanks to [JasonK] for the tip!