Laser Scanning A Cave With Homebrew Gear

How do you measure the inside of a cave? You could do a bunch of hard work with classic surveying gear… or you could just use a laser scanner. [9nl] did the latter, with a scanning rig of his own creation.

The build is based around an Ouster VLP-16 mid-range lidar sensor. It shoots out pulses of light and measures how long it takes them to bounce back in order to determine the range of objects in the vicinity, and thus can be used to great effect for 3D scanning tasks. For [9nl], though, the sensor had a serious limitation. Since it only had a 40-degree field of view, it wasn’t ideal for the desired application of scanning a cave. However, by building a custom rig that could rotate the sensor, [9nl] ended up with a rig that could 3D scan an area through a full 360 degrees. There’s nothing wildly complex involved, just some good old mechanical engineering—putting the sensor on a shaft and spinning it with a belt drive. Then it’s just a matter of processing the data correctly. The hard part is then getting the rig in and out of the cave without breaking anything.

There are plenty of off-the-shelf 3D scanning solutions that can do this work, but few of them come cheap. Plus, rolling your own teaches you a great many things as you hone your solution to your particular needs. Video after the break.

[Thanks to Kovy Jacob for the tip!]