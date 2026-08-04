At Last! CP/M For Protected Mode

If you used a serious computer pre-IBM PC, there was a fair chance its operating system was CP/M. CP/M was a staple among 8080 and Z80 computers and while there were other versions, we’ll always associate CP/M with the Z-80. There was a CP/M made for the PC which used an 8088 (a hybrid 8-bit bus with a 16-bit 8086 core), but it was overwhelmed by MSDOS. However, there was another interesting version made for the 68000, and now [johnsonjh] has ported that over to create an early version of CP/M for 80386 protected mode.

The Z-80 only had a 16-bit address bus, so it could only handle 64K of memory. It was common to “bank switch” some memory, and CP/M Plus could be made to understand that (for example, you might have 32K of common memory and three banks of 32K memory; you could address one bank at a time). However, the 386 had a full-blown memory management unit that could remap physical 4K memory pages to anywhere in a program’s virtual address space.

Ordinary CP/M couldn’t handle that, but the Motorola 68000 had a similar page management model, so it makes sense it might be easier to port CP/M-68K to the 80386 than starting from the original, even though the instruction set for the Z-80 is conceptually more similar to the 80386.

What can you do with it? We don’t know. Presumably, it will allow you to use lots of memory. Historically, CP/M software from one variant would not run on another, so you’ll have to build anything you want to use. Of course, the real killer for lots of CP/M memory was multitasking, but that takes MP/M, and only about half of that is currently working. But we won’t be surprised to see it completed soon.

While CP/M skills won’t land you many jobs these days, it is a pretty good way to get mentioned on Hackaday.