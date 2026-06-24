FLOSS Weekly Episode 872: I’m Not Satoshi

This week Jonathan chats with Tristan Sherliker about the Craig Wright case, Open Source and the law, and Tristan’s own Open Source project, BunTool. How did Open Source help win the day at the Bitcoin trial? And why is right now such an interesting time to be in the legal field? Watch to find out!

Full Ruling:

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If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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