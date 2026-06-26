This Kid-Friendly Laptop Build Is The Antidote To Age Verification

Age-verification has been a topic of hot debate recently, with many in the community feeling that keeping kids safe online is better handled by the parents. But what does that look like these days? [EposVox] has been working on a child-safe laptop to try and solve the problem, but depending on how you look at it, it also shows why non-technical people may feel they need the government involved.

His setup may seem simple to many readers — a carefully curated selection of edutainment apps running under Kubuntu on an old laptop. We particularly like his choice not to give access to the applications menu, but give himself a hotkey for the terminal if he needs to access something outside of the curated selection of software. Most things are local, though some browser games and cloud tools are made available via Vivaldi’s app mode. In this case there is no actual browser access for junior just yet, as the child in question is seven years old.

All in all, it sounds like less than an hour to set up. Assuming you’ve got experience with desktop Linux, anyway. Consider, though that it took [EposVox] an entire day just to get Kubuntu installed, and you begin to see why the average person might look kindly on a politician offering to solve these problems for them. For those that need it, [EposVox] points out some Windows-based alternatives for childproofing your PC, including the absolute minimum of DNS filtering. But the same problem applies: how many people outside our bubble know how to set that up?

While there’s an argument to be made that the sort of age-verification laws being passed are examples of government overreach, these laws aren’t facing a lot of push-back because most people aren’t technically literate enough to realize the problems with them. They like the idea of their kids being protected, and they don’t know how to set up an old PC the way [EposVox] does here.

It’s a real shame, especially considering that none of this is new. We featured a kid-friendly, Windows-based computer setup years ago. But it is what it is. Hopefully these sorts of hacks don’t end with the roll-out of age verification, because it’s a much better way to do it.