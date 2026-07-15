Pinch Puts An Arduino On A USB-C Connector

Compared to the Arduino Uno of old, modern microcontrollers are absolutely tiny — especially for the amount of processing power and I/O you get. But if you need something really small, like fits-on-the-tip-of-your-finger small, most of the turn-key development boards on the market are still a bit too big.

Enter the pinch from moddo, which they advertise as “The World’s Smallest 32-Bit Arduino-

Compatible Board.” We can’t vouch for its world-record status, but we certainly can’t think of a smaller one. At least not a complete solution like this, which offers native USB and 15 GPIO pins in addition to the usual suspects like SPI, I2C, PWM, and UART. In fact, it’s so small that it even includes a breakout board to make prototyping a bit easier.

Coming from something like an ESP32, the biggest adjustment will probably be working around the relatively limited specs of the SAMD11. The ARM Cortex-M0+ under the hood tops out at 48 MHz, and there’s only 4 KB SRAM and 16 KB flash (of which the bootloader eats up 4 KB). Still, not bad for something that occupies roughly the same surface area as a female USB-C connector.

We’re told the team is in the final stages of testing and production of the pinch, and you can currently pre-order the $16 board ahead of its planned September ship date. A circuit schematic and STEP 3D model are already available, and it looks like board design files aren’t far behind.