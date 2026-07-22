Compile Here, Run Everywhere: Crosstool-Ng

In a recent post, I mentioned that I wanted to build some tools for a stripped-down Linux running on a 3D printer with a MIPS CPU. I had two options: build a toolchain to cross-compile, or use Zig, which, in theory, has built-in toolchains for MIPS. I had to jump through hoops to get Zig to work, and I did mention Crosstool-Ng, so you might wonder why I didn’t start there. Turns out, it had its own set of hoops to work through.

What is Crosstool-Ng?

Crosstool-NG is a build system for making cross-compilation toolchains: compilers, assemblers, linkers, C libraries, kernel headers, and all the other pieces needed to build software on one machine that will run on a different kind of machine. Instead of manually matching a particular GCC version with the right binutils , glibc , or musl release, Linux headers, patches, and configuration options, you select the target architecture and let Crosstool-NG download, patch, configure, and build the stack. The result is a self-contained toolchain with commands such as mipsel-linux-musl-gcc or arm-none-eabi-gcc , ready to produce binaries for the target system.

The four-part name is in a particular format that is often used in the cross compiling world. For example, consider arm-none-eabi-gcc . The tool here is gcc and, as you might expect, there will also be arm-none-eabi-as and arm-none-eabi-ld , among other things. The first part, arm in this case, will be the target architecture.

The second part of the name can mean a few different things. In theory, it is a vendor name but it is sometimes “none” which often means “generic” or, in the case of a linux target, “linux,” which isn’t technically a vendor.

The third part is the calling convention and, often, some idea of the library. For example, arm-linux-gnueabihf-gcc would mean the GNU library using the ARM EABI and hardware floating point. These are sometimes called “target triples” because, historically, it was CPU-VENDOR-OS, but now there are usually four or even five parts if the calling convention includes the OS, like linux-musl, for example.

That sounds simple, but cross-toolchains are unusually sensitive to version combinations and ABI details. Endianness, floating-point conventions, instruction-set variants, threading support, and C library choices all have to agree. So saying “Arm” or “MIPS” doesn’t mean much. You need to account for all the possible variations in the CPU and the libraries. Crosstool-NG does not eliminate those decisions, but it turns them into a reproducible configuration rather than a long sequence of hand-built components. I had two problems that I eventually resolved.

Problem One: Versions

One nice thing about Crosstool-Ng is that it pulls the right versions of everything for you. The problem is, when you install it from your system repositories, you are probably getting a crazy old version of the tool itself. I couldn’t find the right entries in the configuration when I did that, so I eventually uninstalled and picked up the latest version right from the source.

If that was the only problem, I would have been lucky.

Problem Two: Infinite Combinations

The CPU on the printer is an odd bird. As I noted last time, the executables use the r2 instruction set but also use the nan2008 convention which is usually found in r6. While Crosstool-Ng is good at letting you specify exactly what you want, it isn’t always clear on how you specify every detail.

To be fair, just like with Zig, some of that may be on me. I don’t use Crosstool-Ng or Zig every day, so maybe I was making either or both of them too hard. The bad news: It took me three or four attempts to get the right toolchain. The good news: It was a lot easier than manually downloading a bunch of stuff, trying to fix it up, building it, and still having to do it three or four times.

Configuration

Sort of like buysbox or building a custom kernel, the configuration for Crosstool-Ng uses the command: ct-ng menuconfig . This gives you a menu where you can set options about what you want and where you want it stored.

The problem is that the nan2008 setting I needed isn’t part of a standard mips32r2 setup. I suspect that if I had needed mips32r6, everything would have just worked. But, of course, I’m not that lucky.

In the target settings, I needed to match all the specifications, of course, but I also needed to add -mnan=2008 to both the CFLAGS and LDFLAGS as you can see in the figure.

So what’s so hard about that? Just those changes won’t produce a working toolchain for my printer. The C compiler also needed --with-nan2008 (in the C Compiler options screen under extra target CFLAGS) and the same option needed to be placed in the C Library screen, too.

Of course, it is like a word search puzzle. Once you see the answers, they look obvious. But when you are searching through pages of options, it is easy to miss one. It isn’t like there is a checkbox for “Use nan2008” that does it all for you because using nan2008 with mips32r2 is “strange.”

The Proof is in the Build

Once everything was set correctly, I was able to produce a toolchain ( ct-ng build ) that could compile busybox and even a small text editor. Everything ran fine on the printer.

To build busybox, I used:

make V=1 CC="mipsel-unknown-linux-musl-gcc -march=mips32r2 -msoft-float -static -Os" STRIP='mipsel-unknown-linux-musl-strip' -j6

Unlike Zig, no patching needed. The Zig version was about 9 kB larger than this version, so not much different there. Both were just over a megabyte total. I could probably have used hardware floating point to get a smaller executable, but given that I don’t think any of this is using much floating point at all, it didn’t seem to matter very much.

I had also threatened to compile a text editor. Turns out most have dependencies on things like ncurses , which are a pain to bundle. So I grabbed a copy of the tutorial editor kilo and extended it to look a little like emacs. Works great. Great place to start if you need a static editor that doesn’t take much space.

Lesson Learned

If the CPU on the printer had been more conventional, I think either approach would have worked fine. I prefer the Crosstool solution in this case, because I’m not lying by patching the ELF header. In this case, I don’t think that lie hurts anything, but a program that did a lot of floating-point math might not work correctly, whereas I think the one produced by Crosstool would be fine even for a floating-point program.

On the other hand, like most Unix and Linux things, there are always more ways to solve any problem. If your problem is wedging executables on an alien Linux box, there are two perfectly fine ways to solve it.