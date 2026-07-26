2026 Frikkin Lasers Challenge: Measuring Nanometer-Scale Displacements With An Optical Cavity

Optical cavities – two mirrors arranged to reflect light multiple times between them – form the basis of lasers and certain optical filters. Since any angle between the two mirrors results in light being scattered away, parallel alignment is essential, yet difficult to maintain. Nevertheless, [Timothy Giles] managed to 3D-print and align such an optical cavity, and used it to detect minute shifts in space and wavelength.

The cavity has two semi-transparent mirrors facing towards each other. One mirror is held in a 3D-printed mount, and the other is attached to the diaphragm of a speaker with a hole drilled through the center. The hole avoids the speaker coil, and allows light exiting the optical cavity through the semi-transparent mirror to appear on a paper target, which is monitored by a webcam. On the other side of the optical cavity, a laser diode coupled to a single-mode fiber shines in through the other mirror. Alignment is challenging, but the webcam makes it easier; as the mirrors tilt relative to each other, the pattern seen on the paper target changes, providing feedback for more precise adjustment.

Light reflected within the cavity can interfere constructively or destructively with incoming light, changing the brightness of the emitted beam. [Tim] used the speaker as a linear actuator to vary the cavity’s length, which, by counting the peaks in brightness, allowed him to measure the diaphragm’s displacement. This also demonstrated a laser diode’s wavelength instability: when the cavity was set to a constant length and the laser started up, the output brightness would cycle a few times. As the diode was warming up, its output wavelength was shifting, creating the same changing interference pattern.

To get a Gaussian beam distribution, [Tim] used a fiber-coupled laser; if you’d like to build one, we’ve seen a coupling mechanism built before. Most lasers are built around an internal optical cavity, but some instead use an external cavity.