How The Vagus Nerve Promotes Healthy Cognition Via Acetylcholine Signaling

It’s been said for centuries that you cannot think on an empty stomach, and that love goes through the stomach. Although these may seem like merely cute jabs at the simplicity of human nature, recent research in rat models by [Logan Tierno Lauer] et al. indicates that the gut may be more influential in something as fundamental as memory formation and cognitive function than previously assumed.

Key to the gut-brain connection is the vagus nerve, an essential part of the autonomic nervous system that wires the brain into the body’s organs, including the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It provides both sensory and motor fibers, so that the brain can literally sense the state of said GI tract, with various triggers as result. One of these is – as demonstrated in the paper – the release of acetylcholine (aCh) an important neurotransmitters in the CNS for cognitive functions including attention, memory and motivation.

Using in vivo fiber photometry it was found that during eating medial septum neurons released aCh, with various ways to impair this mechanism along the vagus nerve leading to this response disappearing. This also confirms earlier research that points the finger at a so-called early life Western Diet (WD) causing impaired memory and overall cognitive function, likely due this high fat and high sugar diet causing dysfunction in this aCh regulation mechanism.

Beyond once again reinforcing the need to eat healthily, this research also provides further insights in condition with declining cognitive function, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.