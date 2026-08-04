Tearing Down Aircraft Weather Radar Avionics

If you’re flying high in the sky, it’s useful to know if there’s turbulence, heavy rain, or other nasty weather ahead. Onboard weather radar is a useful tool that pilots use to scope out conditions ahead. [Thomas Scherrer] came into possession of a weather radar display from a vintage aircraft, and decided to tear it apart for our viewing pleasure.

The unit in question is a Bendix PPI-1 plan position indicator. This particular 1971 example was scored from a McDonnell-Douglas DC9. [Thomas] only has the display itself, not the radar that would feed it or the power supply to turn it on. Still, even just the readout unit is super interesting to look inside. Right off the bat, there’s a neat dimming filter on the front, and the case itself is really beautifully designed for service. The design is very much of its time, full of neat wire harnesses and chunky through-hole components. There are some neat surprises inside, too, like an interesting device shaped like a triangular prism whose purpose we won’t spoil here.

If you’re wondering what one of these units looks like in action, you can see such an example on YouTube. The display basically lights up in areas where there were stronger radar returns indicating weather to be avoided.

We love radars around these parts, and we feature them all the time. Video after the break.