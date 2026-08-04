Testing Hundreds Of Used LFP Cells Requires Some Automation

Although Li-ion cells have become a lot cheaper over the years, if you wish to buy hundreds of high-quality ones for that performance go-kart project, you may feel financially pressured into going for the option of stripping down years-old commercial battery packs instead.

While this is a financially sound option, you do have to figure out what the condition is of each cell before you happily stuff them into a new battery pack for said go-kart, as [Within Tolerance] recently did.

This is something that can be done manually, but for the 768 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells that were obtained for this project that’d be quite the tedious task. Hence it was decided to instead spend that time designing a system to automate this process, capable of charging, discharging, measuring and quantifying individual cells.

You can find the resulting Cell Goblin battery tester project on GitHub, which entails a custom PCB featuring an ESP32-S2 as the brains and associated software to monitor the process on a connected PC. Fortunately the issues on the PCB that are described in the video are claimed to be fixed in the repository version.

Using five of these dual-cell cell testers it was possible to run through the hundreds of cells with ten cells at a time. An internal resistance meter was also wired into the PC-based software via its UART. As of publication of the video the testing was still in progress, which gives some idea of how long it takes to work through those cells.