Yellow YAG Produces Powerful Pulses In Les’ Leftover Laser

[Les] likes lasing lasers, and who doesn’t? [Les] likes larger lasers than lots of folks, with his current project being an Nd:YAG (that’s Neodymium:Yttrium Aluminum Garnet) flash pumped laser intended for tattoo removal. Like most of its ilk, the YAG crystal at the heart of that device is a rosy purple color, so when [Les] spotted a Yellow YAG with different doping promising powerful pulses, he purchased it promptly.

Specifically, the retailer was claiming a 30-50% efficiency increase for this yellow rod, thanks to cerium doping. It’s still considered an Nd:YAG, though you can label it as an Nd:Ce:YAG for clarity. The efficiency gain comes from the cerium atom taking unused energy from the flashbulb pulse — which is much broader-wavelength than the thin absorption line of the Nd ions in the rod — and giving that energy to the Nd atoms that do the lasing via fluorescence. He doesn’t try it, but reports on a paper showing these crystals can actually lase with reasonable efficiency from sunlight alone, which we’d love to see. Send us a tip if you try.

His original Nd:YAG rod produced 72.8 mJ pulses, while in the same setup with the yellow laser is peaking at 153 mJ, more than double the original output. That’s even better than the 30-50% [Les] expected, but he reckons it is because the old YAG is, well, old. The coatings break down over time, and UV light from the flashbulbs degrades the crystals too. That’s another benefit of tossing cerium in there, as apparently it acts as sunscreen for your laser rod. It lasts longer and works better, making it a no-brainer of an upgrade.

We’ve seen [Les]’s laser-based hacking before, like this diode-laser PSU and we’re always glad to take a look with our remaining eye. We also featured his tattoo removal laser back when he started working on it, along with less-lasery projects like his crystal-growing rig.