Only The Hottest Tunes Play On This Fire Organ

Most musical organs use air as their working fluid, but there’s nothing in the rule book that says they have to. Calliopes have used steam for 150 years now, while [Look Mum No Computer] has opted to go full pyromaniac and pump propane though the summer’s hottest new instrument.

Just like every steam or compressed-air organ we’ve heard, the tuning could use some work — though we have faith [LMNK] will get to that in due time — and just like the circus organs of yore, it sits upon a trailer for easy transport. That may or may not be to flee from fire marshals, because the whole point of the propane organ isn’t to waste flammable gas: it’s to burn it. The fire itself doesn’t make a sound; that’s the propane going through the copper organ pipes. Igniting it is just bonus, and what a bonus it is!

Said ignition is provided by regular spark plugs and ignition coils, like you’d find in any internal combustion engine. An earlier version used pilot lights, but those had an annoying habit of blowing out and were wasteful of propane to boot. This way the same MIDI signal that controls the gas valve can set the ignition off, and provide a light show to go with the sound. The video embedded below deals with building this new ignition setup, but he has other videos on the channel detailing other aspects of the construction. If you’re not so interested in that and just want a performance, jump right to 16:47 for the obligatory Toccata and Fugue.

Perhaps [LMNK] will write a theme tune for his museum of obsolete technology on this organ, with accompaniment from his rope-core drum machine, and effects on his tape delay synth.

Thanks to [the gambler] for the hot tip!