Transmitting Analog Video Via Frikkin’ Laser Beams

Transmitting analog video via photons is old hat: that’s how everything started, after all, back in the day with over-the-air TV. Up the frequency of those photons from radio to visible light, though? Well, now that’s rather interesting. [Daniel] aka [milar111]’s LYME 101– which doesn’t seem to stand for anything–laser-video transmitter/receiver pair was a strong contender in the recently-completed Frikken’ Laser Beams challenge, but somehow we missed putting it up on the blog.

The project is documented quite well on GitHub as linked above, as well as on Instructables, and Hackaday.io, and in a YouTube video we’ve embedded below so you can see it in action. In principle it’s pretty simple: a Raspberry Pi is used to generate the composite video signal, which modulates a red laser diode through a 2N2222 NPN transistor and some passives. The reciever is a BPW34 photodiode wired with reverse bias for speed and fed through a LM318N op-amp. To get +9V and -9V for this circuit, [Daniel] makes the easy hack of using a pair of 9V batteries for a noiseless dual supply. It hooks up to a CRT just fine, but a little finessing in the form of a terminator resistor and a DC bias pot on the transmitter were needed to get his USB capture card working with the signal.

It’s not the weirdest way we’ve seen people hack analog video signals– there’s no audio cassettes to be seen, and the signal isn’t even SECAM, the oddest encoding— but that’s not a slight. Transmitting video with higher-than-normal-frequency photons might not be that weird, but it looks like a lot of fun.