Functional Jumping Pokéball From An Ancient Pokémon World

When playing a game about Pocket Monsters, there’s one thing you can’t avoid using no matter what you do, and that’s a pokeball. Whether it’s a new or old game, you can’t avoid it. Many from different generations or spin-off games have their own fun spin, and that’s what [Kiara] wanted to explore with her custom made replication of an older style of ball.

While beautiful on the outside from [Kiara]’s fine maker skills, it stands out compared to anything your kids might have from the functionality. In game the ball is able to shoot out smoke and even jump after catching something. These are both elements that [Kiara] was able to bring into her own design. Even adding some auto-opening and closing features, the ball exhibits everything but the ability to actually catch your friends.

While this project might focus on bringing something from the digital world to the real world, Pokémon has had its hand in doing the same. However, what if that thing gets stuck in the real world and needs to be brought back? Well, you should see how another hacker saved their Pokémon from a PokéWalker into the game world!