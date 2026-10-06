Scientists Create Hexagonal Packed Ice At Extreme Pressures

One of the problems with planetary science is that you generally cannot easily investigate the exact conditions in their interior, so you’re left to extrapolate what is happening inside them based on surface scans. One of the resulting questions is what ice giants like Neptune and Uranus in Earth’s solar system have exactly at their core. We do know that it is mostly rocks and ice, but what kind of ice you end up with at these intense pressures is a good question that [Alexis Forestier] et al. set out to answer, with their results published in a Physical Review Letter paper (ArXiv preprint).

It’s noteworthy that there isn’t just water ice at these planetary cores, with this study only investigating water ice specifically. In order to get the water to the pressures it would experience courtesy of ice giant gravity, a diamond anvil was used, with synchrotron x-ray diffraction allowing for the changes to the sample to be observed.

The phase diagram of water includes a number of phases beyond what us Earth-dwellers would call ‘ice’, with at higher pressures above about 80 GPa the formation of ice X, featuring a body-centered cubic (BCC) oxygen sublattice. Subsequent discovered phases were face-centered cubic (FCC) and now hexagonal close-packed (HCP) ice, all differing in the packing of the oxygen sublattice.

In addition to extreme pressures, temperatures also had to be increased by using the laser heating feature of the diamond anvil. At around 2,000K and over 200 GPa the HCP phase was found, with a mixed FCC-HCP phase at intermediate pressures.

Although not immediately providing answers to questions pertaining to the aforementioned ice giants, it gives planetary scientists yet another clue that they can use in future investigations, as well as provide more insight into this most fascinating phase of water that’s actually its own little galaxy of phases.