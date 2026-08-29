Fat Tire Brakes Get Wireless Upgrade

At first glance, wireless brakes seem like a recipe for disaster. For something as critical as braking, many bicyclists might prefer a physical connection to their method of safely controlling speed. But there are a number of surprising benefits of electronic or wireless braking systems. For one, they can enable systems like anti-lock braking systems and for another they can eliminate cabling or hydraulics on a bicycle. For these reasons, and just for the thrill of it, [Berm Peak] built a set of wireless brakes for his fat tire bicycle to test out the possibilities.

The system uses a set of ESP32 microcontrollers to handle inputs from the braking lever and outputs to the front and rear brakes, as well as a central control unit and display. The brakes themselves are controlled by actuators from car door locks, which when combined with the springs from the stock calipers work to apply a wide range of braking force to the wheels. These did take a bit of prototyping to get working right, by changing to higher quality calipers, increasing the angle of the actuator, and adding longer levers, but eventually a working braking system started to appear.

But replacing a hydraulic system with an electronic one isn’t where something like this shines. [Berm Peak] was able to add in a number of features impossible in traditional braking systems. Not only does this have an ABS system and the possibility to remotely slow down his children’s bikes when they’re riding, but there’s also a braking equalizer that allows the rider to control how much braking there is at certain positions of the brake lever, and another setting called “derp” which doesn’t engage the brakes at all until a certain threshold has passed. This might end up being the next big trend in mountain biking, unlike airless tires.