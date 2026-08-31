Tricking An Air Conditioner Into Cooling

Modern heat pumps, of which air conditioners are a subset, seem like simple machines in theory. They just move heat from one place to another. But in order to operate efficiently, they need specific temperatures and humidities on either side of the pump or they can behave in non-ideal ways. [GreatScott!] noticed this when his air conditioner worked well during a heatwave, but started acting anemic once the outside air temperature cooled down. At once point it was barely able to bring his indoor house temperature below the temperature outside, and he went on a deep dive to investigate why this would be and then found a way trick his air conditioner into working outside its designed temperature range.

Many things can cause this behavior, and some of them are indicative of malfunctions like low refrigerant levels or problems with the compressor or control circuitry. But [GreatScott!]’s unit is pretty new so it was unlikely to be something like that. To investigate, he built a circuit with a small heater which is paired to the outdoor heat exchanger’s temperature probe, tricking the control circuitry into working in a different mode. With a few temperature sensors inside and outside, this was enough to kick the air conditioner into high gear and start outputting cold air again.

While noting that we aren’t HVAC experts, there are a few things that could cause this. One of which is high indoor humidity which might be likely for Germany in the summer, or the outdoor condenser needing a certain temperature or pressure range to operate efficiently. Whatever the case, [GreatScott!] decided to remove his creation to keep from inadvertently damaging his air conditioner. It is possible, however, to use a bit of machine learning to find out more about why one’s HVAC system isn’t behaving as well as it should.