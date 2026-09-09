Origami Sensors That You Can Wear

Origami is a wonderful art form, but as a new project from the Shibaura Institute of Technology demonstrates, it can also have applications in the world of wearable tech.

The project involved creating paper-based sensors that could be worn on the body. These sensors were designed to be self-folding into helical forms, which would allow them to adapt neatly to the wearer over a wide range of body dimensions. This was achieved by using a standard inkjet printer to print patterns onto a flat piece of paper, with the printed patterns creating a self-folding behavior in the paper itself. Copper tape was then applied to the paper in order to act as an electrode for picking up triboelectric signals and measuring galvanic skin response. The idea is that these methods could be used to quickly and easily produce custom low-cost wearable sensors for a range of applications.

We’ve featured all kinds of interesting wearable hacks over the years, from power delivery via skin to shirts that will hide you from automated surveillance system. If you’re working on your own fancy projects that hang, clip, or dangle from the human body, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.