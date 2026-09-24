FPGA For All — CERN Releases “colibri” VHDL Library

Since you’re reading Hackaday, we’re pretty sure CERN needs no introduction, so we’ll get right to it– they’re giving back again, this time with a VHDL library called “colibri” containing over 100 components, functions, and procedures to help jumpstart your next FPGA project.

Like a lot of what CERN gives away under its CERN Open Hardware Licence, this library and the functions in it were developed in house to make CERN run better– specifically to streamline the development of gateway devices. As you might imagine, with the prodigious amount of data CERN’s various experiments spit out, FPGAs have become a key part of many of them. The best part is that because the fine folks at CERN don’t want to get locked in, everything here is vendor-independent and has been tested on multiple platforms. Speaking of tested, you get self-checking testbenches in there to make sure everything’s working, and there’s even formal verification, at least for some things. We’ve seen formal verification in software compilers, but its not common in the FPGA world. The whole thing is on GitLab if you want to take a look.

While CERN’s library might not have much to help you make a ternary processor or bus controller with everyone’s favourite programmable silicon, much like software libraries you can save some time at least not implementing say, SPI or i2c– both of which are in colibri, along with a whole lot more.

Thanks to [Alberto Perro] for the tip!