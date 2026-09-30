Pogo-Bot Goes All Terrain With Compliant Foot

What do you get when you combine a pogo stick, a quadcopter, and engineering students from the University of Toronto? This thing, apparently– a “monopedal hopping robot” that uses a spikey, pivoting foot pad tensioned by what look like elastic bands to keep it upright on all terrain from soft sand to hard ice.

It’s an interesting concept. The thrust from the four propellers is what gives the energy to get the robot moving, but its pogo-like hopping is entirely down to the spring-loaded single legged “landing gear”. Early iterations just used a spike on the end of that leg, but that failed in ways that some might find humorous, which you will see if you watch the video embedded below. Giving the monopod an actual foot with some traction and the ability to pivot and match the terrain works much better– now not only can this robot leap tall fences in a single bound, an errant ice patch won’t send it skittering away.

This isn’t the first one-legged robot we’ve seen; some only use their leg while others have wings, but this odd quadcopter is the first we’ve seen to brave Canadian winter.