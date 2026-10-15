45 Years Later, The Sinclair ULA Design Documents Surface

In the 8-bit home computer boom of the early 1980s, Sir Clive Sinclair’s machines were always among the cheapest on the market, often packing a surprising level of sophistication in their limited hardware. If there was one component that was key to their success it was the Ferranti ULA, or Uncommitted Logic Array, a clever way to make an ASIC from a chip containing a library of logic parts ready made. The Sinclair ULAs have been reverse engineered, but their full details have remained a mystery. Until now it seems, because here’s [Happy Little Diodes] with a treasure trove of original Ferranti design documents covering all the Sinclair parts.

The documents were picked up on eBay, and contain folders with printouts, engineering drawings, and hand written design notes. They cover the full range of Sinclair products of the era, including the ZX81 and Spectrum, the ZX printer, the Microdrive, the Spectrum Interface 1, and even the curious little flat screen TV. Oddly the IP is now held by the satellite broadcaster Sky as the holder of Amstrad’s portfolio, but fortunately Sky have recognised their historical importance and allowed their sharing with minimal changes. They’re all catalogued with download links in a Google spreadsheet, so dig in and see what you can find. Of particular interest are the ULAs that haven’t been reverse engineered yet, and the subtle differences between different versions of the same ULA as the engineers tried to fix bugs. The video is below the break.

If you’re curious about the ULA and Ferranti, we linked to a period film about it.