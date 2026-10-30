A 1982 Modem For $100

[Dave Farquhar] takes a walk down memory lane about the Commodore 1600 VICModem, perhaps the first phone modem to sell for less than $100. Commodore, of course, was famous for making cheaper computers like the VIC20, the Commodore 64, and lower-cost peripherals like disk drives. But how did they hit the $100 price point with the modem when competing 300 baud modems sold for at least twice that, and a 1200 baud unit would set you back at least $600?
First, Commodore didn’t handle the design themselves. Instead, they outsourced to Anchor Automation, a well-known modem manufacturer. It used a Motorola MC14412 modem on a chip, along with six other chips. The chip could, in theory, do 600 baud, but the modem was rated for 300. But it did make some interesting design choices.
Old-school modems were not allowed to connect to the phone lines directly, so you dialed the phone number and then shoved the handset into some padded cups known as an acoustic coupler that placed a microphone next to the phone speaker and a speaker next to the phone microphone. Modern modems didn’t have this problem (thanks, in part, to Tom Carter), and the VICModem also connected directly. But to save money, it couldn’t dial the phone for you. The idea was you’d dial the phone like you would with an old acoustic modem and then pull the handset cord and plug it into the modem yourself.
There was a problem. In those days, old phones didn’t always have a plug on the handset. Ironically, according to [Dave], the company bought phones to bundle with the modem in Canada only to find out the phones they bought had hard-wired handsets and were not usable. Not only that, if the phones had been the right kind, they would have been illegal in Canada at that time since the phone rules prohibited modular jacks for the handset.
To fix the problem, they also bundled the VIC-1605, which was essentially a Y cable for the phone. You plugged it into the wall, and then plugged the phone into an RJ-11 and the modem into an RJ-9.
There were other cost savings, too. There was a switch that determined if you were originating a call or receiving one, for example. A great example of how to design something as cheaply as possible, other than the faux pas with the phone connectors.
These days, it is hard to find a modem, but even if you do remember them fondly, it is surprising how old they really are and how little you needed to make a low-rate acoustic modem.
6 thoughts on “A 1982 Modem For $100”
My first modem was a 300 baud acoustic coupler type. And yes, I had to dial the rotary phone by hand to make a connection. Coincidentally, I just bought a Commodore 1200 baud modem for my C64 at a swap meet. No land line in the house, just wanted it for nostalgia.
Hi, you can buy an old PBX from second hand create a small in-house landline.
Or use an old internet router with VOIP feature and two or more RJ11 ports..
It would allow you to play modem games easily or call a phone in another room.
Using the DreamPi project you can even have an internet access (your own ISP) for your private landline.
It’s not a requirement to have this, of course. But “nice to have”. For old game consoles, for examples. :)
Another idea for using a modem is to call computer mailboxes (BBSes).
Some are still available via telephone line (VOIP) and some use PETSCII characters.
By using a C64/128, a terminal program and a modem they can still be visited.
Yes, I know, there are also internet solutions.. But it’s still cool to be able to call them the oldschool way.
I remember in the UK you weren’t allow to plug your own phone in. If you bought a new phone, you had to call up British Telecom to come over (some time the next few months) to plug in your new phone.
300 Baud was a bit before my time (poor pun intended).
I was more familiar with 1200 Baud and up and data/fax modems..
From what I’ve read, 300 Baud was the techological level of 1964 and common until up to the late 80s.
Why did it last for 25 years?
I mean, even Packet Radio on VHF started out with 1200 Baud.
On PR, 300 Baud was only used at.. shortwave.
Was phone line quality that bad that 300 Baud was the limit for so long?
Greetings from Germany! :D
Just today I’ve installed an PCMCIA Xircom ethernet/modem combo card
in a venerable Windows 98 laptop from then 90s and installed the drivers and a fax software.
In order to send a fax to an agency who had a poor (modern) fax system that wasn’t compatible with a classic fax machine.
The problem was, I think, that my fax machine wasn’t using class 3 fax standard yet.
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