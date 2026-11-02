Flying An RC Airplane With Twin Airblower EDFs

Shortly after [RCMakerLab] posted his question on potentially equipping an RC airplane with the electronic ducted fans (EDFs) from those airblower devices – are sold mostly as a replacement for canned air – the comment sections pretty much exploded with comments that he should just have strapped them onto an RC airplane and see for himself. In a new video this is exactly what is done, creating a somewhat A-10 Warthog-esque RC plane with its twin EDF turbines.

After we first covered this journey, the next question that got answered in the subsequent video was whether replacing the default electronic speed control (ESC) would make sense, mostly to lighten the load and optimize it for use with a typical RC avionics controller. This turned out to be the case, and thus it’s time for a test flight.

The aircraft created from largely styrofoam board seems to be largely designed for stability, with its large wings and the very A-10-like placement of the turbines right above the tail with its twin vertical stabilizers. It wasn’t really a shocker to see that the resulting 368 gram light airplane actually flies pretty well, with it taking off almost immediately.

With the used 2S1P, 1300 mAh Li-Po battery total flight time is about 3-4 minutes, which seems about on par with typical numbers. With a larger airplane and battery these two EDFs probably could be pushed even further, which we fully expect to see in a future video.