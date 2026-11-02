NEMESIS Gives You Control Over Your Hyundai Head Unit

Whether it’s to make more money or because of licensing disagreements, car companies often restrict the abilities of the infotainment units in their vehicles. They can do so much more, and a group of hackers is setting the Gen5W systems from Hyundai free with NEMESIS.

Many Hyundai and Kia vehicles from 2015 to 2019 use the Gen5W system, but there are some exceptions to the exploit like the Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, and Hyundai Ioniq 6, along with Canadian vehicles using the system. The most interesting feature for most users will likely be the ability to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay wirelessly as well as bringing turn-by-turn navigation cues from those systems to the driver cluster and heads up display like you get with the built-in, but not so great, OEM navigation system.

Using a flaw in the over the air (OTA) update system, the developer says “the version must have S5W_M in it (General Settings > SW Info). S5W_L is not supported.” The head unit must also be one that supports OTA updates as otherwise it won’t have the appropriate logic to exploit.

We’ve seen hacks of various infotainment systems before including older Hyundai systems and Teslas.