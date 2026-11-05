A Tiny OS For A Tiny Board

As microntrollers have become ever more powerful, we have started to see an increasing number of operating systems written to take advantage of this extra power. Usually they’re aimed at handheld or other similar devices with support for screens and input devices, but just what can be done if a developer eschews those niceties? KoaOS is a small OS for the ESP32-S3 on the Heltec WiFi LoRa 32 V4, and it’s headless. You can only talk to it via a serial terminal on its USB port.

What it provides is a UNIX-like shell, with editor, GPS, weather and APRS apps ready to run. It’s not just limited to those, there’s an SDK of sorts to create new apps and compile them from C. These .esp files can be installed and uninstalled at will over the network.

There are a few limitations, for example it’s only for the Heltec V4 due to a large requirement for PSRAM. We are guessing that another similar spec board could probably be made to perform, however it’s clear that hasn’t yet been done. Despite that we think this OS is interesting for concentrating on the OS rather than the interface, and we hope to see it develop further.

Several takes on an ESP32 OS have appeared in recent times, including this JavaScript one.