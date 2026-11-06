We live a Jetsons future of ubiquitous automation, in which the most trivial of human tasks has a machine to take the work out of it. Take doling out Halloween candy for example, why the effort of doing it by hand when a machine can take the strain? [Christian] is here to show us the way with the Halloween Candy Mosnter. It’s a cardboard monster ehad that delivers candy when you press its nose, but there’s a bit more to it than that.
Behind the scenes there’s an ESP32 running the show, with the candy dispensed by a stepper motor with a finger wheel. An IR break beam detects candy dispensing, and an array of flashing lights and sounds complete the celebration. It’s a bit of fun, but with more substance than at first meets the eye. Everything sits in a GitHub repository should you wish to take a peek.
Halloween comes but once a year, and thus we only have a few days in which to show off these hacks. Oddly this one isn’t the first dispenser of candy we have brought you.
One thought on “Automate That Halloween Treating”
There’s no need to include so many typos. We know you’re not AI.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)