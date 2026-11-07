A Bike-Friendly, DIY Action Cam Stereo Microphone

[DJJules] had two problems. Being an avid biker, recording audio on a bike-mounted action camera was less than ideal due to wind. In addition, the built-in microphone on action cameras is also just not as good as a dedicated stereo microphone setup. His solution: The Bike Mike.

The Bike Mike solves both problems at once by providing a windproof stereo microphone for [DJJules]’s bike-mounted action camera. It consists of a 3D printed frame and mount for two electret microphones. The mics each get a foam cover, and are surrounded by a cage upon which furry mic covers are applied.

The microphones are wired up to a 3.5 mm audio connector, which is a pretty straightforward soldering job. To make it compatible with the action camera, [DJJules] uses a super slim USB microphone adapter that accepts the 3.5 mm connector on one end, and provides a USB-C plug on the other. One can insert that directly into the camera and have it recognized as an external mic.

If this looks a bit familiar, it’s similar to his earlier design for a DIY external stereo mic for things like DSLR cameras. This one’s adapted for action cameras, integrating a USB adapter for a wider compatibility.

Embedded is a build video followed by sample footage, so give it a watch and listen for yourself.