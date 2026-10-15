Another Wireless Chip Has A Hidden SDR Revealed

The news of the past couple of weeks has seen the ESP32 turned into an software-defined radio (SDR) thanks to a hidden baseband mode, an exciting development by anyone’s standards. It seems unexpected SDRs are like busses in that you wait for ages and two turn up at once, because hot on the heels of the ESP32 story is [Samson1te], revealing the SDR functionality hidden within the LR2021 LoRa chip. This one is especially interesting because as well as a 2.4 GHz radio, the chip sports a radio that works from 150 to 960 MHz.

We’re indebted to them for posting this in a comment on our receive converter post, as a complimentary project to the ESP32 one. It gives a 16-bit SDR with receive and transmit, however as with the ESP32 it’s early days and we hope great things lie ahead. There are comprehensive docs available, should you wish to enter the fray. Currently the main demo is P25 digital voice.

If you’re interested, you can follow our coverage of the ESP32 SDR.