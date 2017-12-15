Give Workshop Pencils a Flush-Mounted Home

Pencils and pens are apt to go wandering in a busy workshop if they don’t have a handy storage spot. For most of us a soup can or an old coffee mug does the trick, but for a prettier and more useful holder [Stuff I Made] has a short video demonstrating a storage unit made from an elbow fitting and a scrap piece of plywood. He cuts a plywood disk that is friction-fit into one end of the elbow, then it gets screwed into a wall making an attractively flush-mounted holder in a convenient spot.

With the right joint the bottom of the holder remains accessible, as a 90 degree bend would be no good. With a shallower joint angle, a regular screwdriver can still reach the mounting screw and it’s possible to access the bottom of the holder just in case it needs cleaning or something small falls inside. You can see the process and results in the video embedded below. Not bad for one screw, a spare joint, and a scrap piece of plywood.

Storage and clutter is always on a busy worker’s mind in one way or another, even if we all enjoy different levels of success in dealing with it. Gadgets and organizers, whether simple like the one above or more complex like storage drawers from empty 3D printer filament spools, are one tool to use in the fight against clutter. But when gadgets aren’t enough, it might be time to try a whole different way of thinking and acting.