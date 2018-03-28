The Essential List of 3D Printer Accessories

You’ve acquired your first 3D printer and are giddy with excitement. But like all new additive manufacturing adventurers, the more you do with your printer the more questions arise. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.
Getting the most out of your time with a new 3D printer has a lot to do with the tools and accessories on hand and what you do with them. Let’s take a look at a few of the accessories that should accompany every 3D printer, be it in your home, school, or hackerspace. There’s already enough potential aggravation when it comes to 3D printing, the goal here is to ensure you won’t be without a tool or supply when you need it the most.
Previously we talked about what one should do after getting their own 3D printer to ensure, in so much as can be possible with this sort of thing, long term success. If you haven’t seen that article yet, make sure you add it to your reading list. The regular maintenance and calibration that is unique to 3D printing was covered, as was the need for the operator to personally hone their own skills.
Filament: Avoiding Dragons and Building Your Stock
OK, so obviously you need filament for your 3D printer. But which filament? Personally, I’d suggest you get a few different brands early on so you can see what works for you. As tempting as it might be, don’t just buy the cheapest roll of PLA on Amazon. There be dragons.
Depending on what you want to do, you may also want to check out some of the different infused PLAs. For example, wood-fill PLA tends to be much easier to sand than regular PLA, so I like to use it for larger prints which I want to smooth. Just be aware that infused filaments have a tendency to erode your printer’s nozzle pretty quickly.
Now I’ll save you some trouble and tell you what you absolutely don’t need in 2018, and that’s ABS. At the risk of starting a war in the comments, there’s no good reason to still be using ABS anymore. Not only is it unpleasant to work with and potentially harmful to your health (depending on whose research you read), but what little strength advantage it had has largely become moot with newer PLA formulations. If you need strength or temperature tolerance beyond what PLA is capable, save yourself the headache and check out PETG or nylon.
The only possible reason you might still want to use ABS anymore is to do acetone vapor smoothing. But unless you’ve got some assembly line knocking out little statues or art pieces that need to be rapidly smoothed without concern for surface details or mechanical tolerances, you’d be better off just sucking it up and grabbing some sand paper.
Digital Calipers Pay for Themselves
If you’re going to take 3D printing seriously, you need a digital caliper. You can use it to check filament diameter for extruder fine tuning, to verify the dimensions of a calibration print, or to take accurate measurements of a part you want to replicate in 3D. You could get an analog one if you want to pretend you’re Wernher von Braun or something, but the ease of use and effortless accuracy afforded by the most basic of digital calipers just can’t be beat.
Don’t be fooled into buying some Mitutoyo digital caliper that costs nearly as much as an entry-level 3D printer either; you won’t need that kind of accuracy when working with extruded plastic. Even cheap calipers can muster up an accuracy of 0.1 mm and enough repeatability for our purposes. A basic six inch digital caliper with a hard storage case shouldn’t cost you more than $20 USD, and will pay for itself many times over.
Print Removal Tool
As a general rule, a part needs to be strongly adhered to the bed for successful printing. A big piece stuck down properly to the bed can easily be so firmly attached that you could lift the whole printer up by it. That’s exactly what you want while the print is ongoing, but when the print is over it can be a problem.
You don’t want to just yank the thing off; doing so could damage the printer or break your completed part. You also want to be very careful of using a knife to get under the print and pry it free. It sounds reasonable enough, and surely every 3D printer owner is guilty of doing it on occasion, but there’s a very real risk of slipping and cutting yourself. Even if you manage to get your print off the bed without opening a vein, there’s still a high chance of gouging or scratching the bed because you have to hold the knife at an angle.
To avoid hurting yourself or your printer, you should spend the couple of dollars on a proper print removal tool. Generally speaking these are as thin as a knife blade, but without the sharp edge. They’re also usually angled in such a way that you can hold the handle parallel to the bed. These two design elements mean that there’s a much lower chance of damaging your bed, as the tool won’t be coming in at an angle.
Personally I use a print removal tool by Gizmo Dorks, and I’ve been very happy with it. After two years or so of regular use, the leading edge of the blade has a few nicks in it from some of the more stubborn parts I’ve had to pull up, but nothing serious. For less than $10 USD, you can’t go wrong.
Isopropyl Alcohol Cleans Between Prints
A dousing of isopropyl alcohol will remove waxes, oils, and other contaminates from the bed which can greatly improve print adhesion. No matter what you’ve got on your bed, from 3M Blue painter’s tape to PEI, you should be wiping it down as often as every print to help prevent curling and warping.
Some people like to use alcohol prep pads, the kind of thing you’ll find in a first aid kit. This isn’t a bad idea, especially given how cheap they are. But personally I keep a small mister bottle of alcohol and some cotton balls in a box near the printer. Before a print I’ll give the bed a good spray, wipe up with one of the cotton balls, and toss it in the trash. You could also use a microfiber cloth or something along those lines, but you’ll need to make sure it’s getting regularly washed to keep from contaminating the surface.
Fire Protection
The risk of fire, especially with some of the cheaper overseas printers that are now flooding the market, is very real. Though even high end machines aren’t completely immune, as we’ve unfortunately seen in the past. You should have a smoke alarm located near the printer. They are less than $10 USD at the big box home improvement stores, and well worth every penny if it goes off during an overnight print that went awry.
In the past we’ve talked about elaborate fire suppression systems for 3D printers, but a basic “ABC” type fire extinguisher located in the same room as the printer would be more than sufficient if you want to have some defense in the worst case scenario. Again, these are cheap and readily available for a reason.
What Else?
These are a few things which I believe every 3D printer owner should have, they’ve served me well for years and are what I find myself relying on most frequently. But surely there are others out there which are worth mentioning. What would the readers of Hackaday consider to be “Must Haves” when it comes to desktop 3D printing? Better yet, what would you say is something new 3D printer owners should avoid wasting their money on?
“Now I’ll save you some trouble and tell you what you absolutely don’t need in 2018, and that’s ABS. At the risk of starting a war in the comments,”
(Putting the popcorn packet into the microwave oven)
Amusing that both of those things give off fairly toxic fumes.
ABS is used for so many commercial products because it is cheap, tough, strong, and withstands reasonably high temperatures. That hasn’t changed in 2018. What has changed is that people whose printers are not made to print ABS have finally started giving up on it, blaming the filament, not their crappy printers or the marketing people who promised their $150 printer was “ABS compatible”, and as usual in the 3D printing community, they have found other plastics that are “just as good”. Except that they aren’t.
It’s not that hard to make a printer capable of printing ABS reliably, but it makes the printer cost more than $150, which is the only real problem with printing ABS.
But yes, if you have either a $150 printer, or a $2k printer with an open frame, ABS sucks.
One other reason for ABS: you are making a part (replacement, repair, add-on) that needs to be ABS for externally specified. For example, repairing mounts for an ABS motorcycle fairing (a task I have done many times), or repairing the mounts on an ABS headlight assembly on a car (which I have done more than once), where the repair part needs to be solvent or heat fused to the original.
Otherwise, I tend to agree that, at this point, ABS really shouldn’t be a go-to for most things for most people.
A good set of tweezers with smooth jaws. For plucking purge, wiping crud off the nozzle, etc.
I second that.
Speaking of digital calipers: the ones I’ve tried kill batteries fast (i.e. in a matter of months, even though they’re used only a handful of times). Are there any that don’t?
It’s so bad, I’ve gotten in the habit of taking the battery out after each use.
Mine workshop calipers have eternal* bond with cheapest set of 10pcs sr44 knock off cells I can find on ali.
*-about two years
All the cheap ones don’t actually turn off. They stay on and drain the battery. Depending on your budget I’d say buy a genuine Mitutoyo if you are serious about have a proper tool, but expect to pay about $100 dollars for a 150mm model. I am however a BIG fan of their Absolute/Digimatic models.
If you want a cheaper solution, get some old school vernier calipers and practice a bit, you’ll be able to read them fast enough. And their battery never dies.
I have some middling cheap (~$20) ones that -appear- to turn off, but often you see that they’ve somehow turned themselves back on while sitting on the shelf. I’m with Bob, I take the batteries out now…
These are otherwise good and accurate, I get them from firearm reloading suppliers, usually some house brand.
As an aside – where you get things determines price fairly often. While calipers are cheaper at the gun houses, they also sell walnut hulls for cleaning for many $/lb – but the pet store sells the exact same stuff dirt cheap as lizard litter. Chemicals you wouldn’t think you could just buy retail are interesting too. Maybe hackaday needs to do an article on “getting stuff cheap because you know what it is, and who sells which marked as what better than the average person”.
Cheap-o’s will do that (one of my pairs are the same). I have had good luck with the General Ultratech 6″ – battery has lasted a couple of years so far of infrequent use and lots of standby.
https://www.amazon.com/General-Tools-147-Fractional-Extra-Large/dp/B000UCIGCW
Bump. I got tired of this with the cheap ones I got off Amazon, so I got the solar unit from Adafruit, and so far, so good (but only a few months in).
I have been using this iGauging caliper for over a year on the original battery. It works very reliably, stays zeroed (unlike the $10 cheapies from harbor Freight Tools), and the battery cover doesn’t come off (and get lost) without considerable focused effort. $40 via amazon: https://www.amazon.com/iGaging-ABSOLUTE-Digital-Electronic-Caliper/dp/B00INL0BTS
My reason for using ABS is acetone solvent welding. For me it is an absolute killer feature. I divide parts into smaller parts to keep individual print times small, to arrange the layer direction for max strength, to make them small enough for my build volume, reduce need of support, modify parts after printing in case of design errors, etc.
Sure some of the other materials can be glued, but I prefer solvent welding, always strong, no other material involved, no stain on the model.
Since ABS is solved in acetone you can also be sure acetone based paints bonds very well on it.
And after all, at least for me it prints much easier than PLA, I have no idea why but on my printer PLA is often a problem. ABS and PETG are much easier on my machine…
“you should spend the couple of dollars on a proper print removal tool”
Er, that looks awfully like a cake spatula with an offset handle :-/
Available in a variety of lengths/sizes and possibly for less than the thing proclaiming to be a “specialist 3d printing tool”.
I use this for removing prints from the bed: https://olfa.com/professional/product/60mm-multi-purpose-scraper-scr-l/
ABS also has a lower density. So when you need something light and strong you use abs. PETG is denser so now you have added weight
Another essential tool: a kitchen scale. Weigh your new spools before using them. Mark the empty spool weight on the spool. When you’re going to start a print and not absolutely certain there’s enough filament left on the spool, weigh it again.
Use the caliper to measure the filament diameter in 20-30 places and calculate the average value. Mark that average value on the spool. Use volumetric extrusion settings in the slicer and use that average diameter when printing to get consistent results from print to print and spool to spool.
A wire brush is useful for cleaning the extruder nozzle.
Blue lock-tite will keep screws and nuts from vibrating loose.