About a decade ago [Windell Oskay] and [Lenore Edman] spun out of Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories to work on CandyFab, an inexpensive 3D printer using sugar as its medium. Wondering what happened to CandyFab? It’s been nearly that long since we last wrote about their work and Maker technology has moved on. 3D printers run the gamut from very inexpensive to production ready. The CandyFab project and nascent company is now shuttered, but there is a epilogue with some interesting lessons.
First of all, the saga of the CandyFab series of printers (above on the same page) is worth a read. Some of what these machines were capable of is still quite impressive by modern standards. Sure your Monoprice Mini Delta may be easy to use, fully assembled, functional when you take it out of the box, and quiet. But what if you need to print something up to 8.5″ x 11″ x 17″? The CandyFab 5000 can do that. Or even a humongous 24″ x 13.5″ x 9″? The CandyFab 4000 can do it, and for a measly $37 (if you printed a solid cube exactly the size of the build volume)! Sugar may have downsides but it’s still a pretty clever medium for some uses.
CandyFab credits the rise of MakerBot coupled with the complexity of iterating from a pile of “surplus junk” (their words) to something kitable. Reading their post-mortem brings to mind familiar problems from today’s hardware world. A spike of fantastic early publicity lead to the need to handle press while rapidly iterating from the aforementioned surplus parts to a reliable and manufacturable design. Then the complexity of balancing a day job and other side projects with the prospect of CandyFab as a business. Ultimately the need for the project in the first place (accessible inexpensive 3D printers) was alleviated by the market and the project came to a graceful close.
Give the post a read, we’re sure you’ll learn something!
3 thoughts on “The End of the Candy Rainbow”
A really good self-analysis although the part about VC funding was painful to read. “While we had personal access to many of the venture capitalists here in Silicon Valley…” followed by “… it’s hard to imagine that anyone would fund a project run by people who hadn’t already quit their day jobs for it.” Getting access to VC is usually the hardest part, and it sounds like they had it. Yeah, you do have to quit your day job, but with VC that’s a lot less scary because you get some time to pay the bills while you do your thing.
Access to the capital isn’t the same thing as a reasonable chance of success. If at the end of the day you don’t have something that someone (a lot of someones) want to buy then you are just wasting time and money. They learned what they could learn and then moved on. Some projects are about the journey and never reach a destination.
i mean the thing is super neat – i saw one of the originals at maker faire back in the day. but did anyone ever really think this could be something other than an art project/novelty? the parts are less useful than even the shittiest plastic FDM, and the “candy” is basically inedible.