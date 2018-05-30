Laser-Powered Flying Machine Weighs Milligrams

We’ve become used to seeing some beautiful hand-made creations at the smaller end of the flying machine scale, tiny aircraft both fixed and rotary wing. An aircraft that weighs a few grams is entirely possible to build, such have been the incredible advances in component availability.

But how much smaller can a working aircraft be made? Given a suitable team and budget, how about into the milligrams? [Dr. Sawyer Fuller] and his team at the University of Washington have made an ornithopter which may be the lightest aircraft yet made, using a piezoelectric drive to flap flexible wings. That in itself isn’t entirely new, but whereas previous efforts had relied on a tether wire supplying electricity, the latest creation flies autonomously with its power supplied by laser to an on-board miniature solar cell that protrudes above the craft on its wires.

Frustratingly Dr. Fuller’s page on the machine is lighter on detail than we’d like, probably because they are saving the juicy stuff for a big reveal at a conference presentation. It is however an extremely interesting development from a technical perspective, as well as opening up an entirely new front in the applications for flying machines. Whatever happens, we’ll keep you posted.

You can see the craft in the video below the break, and if you’re interested lies with more conventional tiny machines take a look at the creator of a 2.9g Mustang model.

16 thoughts on “Laser-Powered Flying Machine Weighs Milligrams

    1. The post office still wanted to charge me an exhorbitant amount to ship full helium balloons despite my argument that they actually helped contribute to the lift of the airplane, thus saving fuel

          1. I feel like some math to back up this assertion is in order.

            USPS ships by both size and weight. So if you have a package that can’t be placed on the scale because it’s lighter than air, what happens to the rate calculation? A lot of package sorting relies on things like motorized conveyor belts. Will the package float to the top of the sorting center and get stuck? So may questions with this one!

            Back to the laser-powered insect. This is certainly a Power Harvesting concept. Who’s going to build something using this idea as part of the Hackaday Prize challenge that begins on Monday?

          1. This. Just because it floats does not necessarily mean it has ‘negative’ weight. People on here are mixing what mass, weight, and buoyancy are.

      3. That sneaky distinction between weight and mass. At least on Earth, almost anywhere else it’s very obvious. Sure wish negative mass was a thing we could do in a practical way! That would be incredible.

    1. I always check the back of the newspaper when I swat one. They tend to stick to passive discs. So far no mosquitos with cameras on their backs. If I do find one it will most certainly be put under the microscope.

