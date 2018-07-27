Share Bike Surrenders Its Secrets To A Teardown

If you are fortunate enough to live in a tiny settlement of no significance then perhaps you will be a stranger to bike sharing services. In many cities, these businesses have peppered the streets with bicycles secured by electronic locks for which the “open sesame” command comes through a Bluetooth connection and an app, and it’s fair to say they have become something of a menace. Where this is being written there are several competing brands of dubious market viability, to take a trip across town is to dodge hundreds of them abandoned across pavements, and every one of our waterways seems to sport one as jetsam courtesy of our ever-creative late-night drunks.
However annoying they might be, these bikes are electronic devices, and it’s thus interesting to read a teardown of one courtesy of [Electric Dreams]. The bike in question is in Australia and comes from Ofo, and it is very much worth pointing out that it is their property and prying it open is almost certainly a crime.
The bike itself is a fairly unexciting and rugged, with the electronics sitting in a module incorporating a back wheel lock sitting somewhere above where the rear brake might be. Inside is a custom board with GPS, GSM, and Bluetooth, and unexpectedly for an Aussie bike, a Netherlands SIM. Underneath the board is a motor and gearbox to activate the lock, but none of these parts are unexpected. The interesting angle of us comes from the power source, which is a D-sized lithium thionyl chloride cell, a primary cell rather than the expected rechargeable. These cells have a huge energy capacity, but at the expense of a truly nasty electrolyte and a high internal resistance which means they are limited to delivering tiny currents lest they explode. To power the radios and motor in the Ofo, the designer has added a supercapacitor which presumably charges slowly and can then dump the required power when needed.
So bike share bikes have no great surprises in their electronics but a minor one in their power source. Curiosity sated, no need for anyone else to break the law for another look. It’s interesting to see a large lithium thionyl chloride cell in the wild, and it would be even more interesting to know whether Ofo get good life from them. Maybe our commenters will know. Or perhaps someone should ask the Feds.
Thanks [xtra] for the tip.
Because cities are the only places that matter, tiny settlements are of no significance at all. ;)
As a lifelong tiny settlement dweller, believe me, that’s the way we likes it!
Most of the people in the world live in cities these days.
I feel sorry for them having to life in over priced slums with poor air quality and no space.
Fortunately a lot of cities don’t meet the stereotype. As for bike sharing, it’s existence kind of illustrates the deficiencies* of inter-city transportation.
*Favoring one form, over another with all the downsides.
https://www.citylab.com/transportation/2018/07/how-cars-divide-america/565148/
I’m glad I live in a tiny settlement free of filth of the big cities. The best view of Sydney is in the review mirror
I’ve lived in Shitney my whole life, I’m looking for a way to get out. I have a very inner-city-bound career though – architect.
As for the bikes – good riddance! One less of the damn things. I wonder what lithium thionyl chloride does when it gets into water-ways. Nothing nice I bet. As for illegality – aren’t Ofo the one that went bust about a week ago, disappearing with everyone’s credits and no refunds offered?
Thionyl chloride on its own with water would produce hydrochloric acid and sulphur dioxide. Which would react away relatively safely and reasonably fast.
The Lithium metal inside the battery would react first and very fast with water to produce Hydrogen gas and lithium hydroxide.
If it is reacting in a very very small volume of water the mixture would produce end products of lithium chloride (toxic to the nervous system), sulphuric acid hydrogen gas.
But in reality you would need to puncture the steel case (or wait for it to rust away) for any reaction to take place at all.
The batteries are airtight because they need to be, otherwise the lithium metal inside would react with oxygen in the atmosphere to produce lithium oxide, and the battery would be dead on arrival.
The reality is if the battery is punctured and thrown into a river, lake or pond then end products will be relatively benign in a short period of time, a bit of pond scum might die near the battery. But I think you could say the same for any type of battery, with the possible exception of the expensive “environmentally friendly” water-activated battery used by radiosondes.
Depending on how often the bike is locked/unlocked the battery can easily last for several years. 19Ah at ~3.6V is a lot of energy to play with if you’re careful. The biggest energy drain would be the 3G radio, but that is going to be used *very* rarely, maybe once a day for under a minute, enough time to send the current position and battery state, and potentially update security keys.
Well radio use is largely dictated dby how they assign and log usage, provide permissions, etc. If the network allows anyone with a card to ride for a flat monthly fee, then sure.. they only need to download the nightly user list, and if a new user tried to use the bike before the update, it would need to query for permission directly at that instance.
If it’s a case of reserving the bike, being charged per use, or confirming identify per use to curb theft and vandalism, it would need to commuy a lot more.
Some of the bike services near me are more security conscious and do things like use existing pay services, check out and in, etc. I’d imagine they recharge as you ride.
You’re forgetting that the bike is unlocked by an app on the user’s phone. They’ll offload absolutely everything they can onto the phone’s battery and internet connection. The bike’s modem is only used to keep track of it when nobody has connected to it in a while.
You will find those Vodafone NL cards everywhere, they’re roaming provider and very common in M2M applications.
“Where this is being written there are several competing brands of dubious market viability, to take a trip across town is to dodge hundreds of them abandoned across pavements, and every one of our waterways seems to sport one as jetsam courtesy of our ever-creative late-night drunks.”
Bikes that bring themselves home.
Really?
Your only comment about a LiCl cell is that it uses a nasty electrolyte?
Not sure if it was the case at the time, but at the time I’m reading the article that wasn’t her only comment about the cell.
The only problem appointed is when the users abandon the bike at any place. A model where the user is charged ( credit card, whatever ) if they do not deliver the bike at an official receiver place could solve that.
No, being able to dump the bike anywhere convenient is a *feature* of the system. The entire point of the phone hardware in the bike is to allow the operator to know exactly where every bike is.
They probably have a couple of trucks drive around and rescue ‘weirdly’ located bikes and return them to regular circulation. It’s a hell of a lot cheaper than the rent on all the land for the “official receiver places” which have to be literally everywhere if you actually want people to use the service.
Rewarding laziness and irresponsibility, what could possibly go wrong? As for locations, not much different than “where does one locate a bike rack, for those who own their own bike*”?
*Read as “financially vested in equipment’s welfare”.
that is exactly what they do – at least that’s what they said during a local radio interview I listened to around Cambridge (I think there are two operators here – ofo and another) – they’ve a bike+trailer that goes around and shifts them around to distribute them again to places that need them more.
As said, rewarding laziness and trash. So if somebody dumps a bike in front of my house/lawn, I am entitled to just pick it up and dump it in the trash can, as it is just something abandoned, right ?
As for land space, they can/should use space in parks, shopping centers, big public offices and the like. The necessary spaces, would need to be not much bigger than one or two freight containers, ant that can easily be squeezed out from the mentioned places.
Of course, all of that if the intention is for people to use the bikes. If the intentin is for the outfit that sells the bikest to the city to profit then it is obvious that they will prefere the bikes to be dumped everywhere and be disposed of.