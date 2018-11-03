Some time ago [Xose Pérez] got interested in generating a notification when his washer had completed a cycle, and now with added features like reporting power usage and cost, he’s put it all together into a Node-Red node that makes it easy to modify or integrate with other projects.
[Xose] started this journey with a Laundry Monitor he created that effectively used cheap hardware (and his own firmware) to monitor his washing machine’s current usage. That sensor was used as the basis for sending notifications informing him whenever the appliance’s cycle was done. Since then, he has continued to take household power monitoring seriously, and with a bit of added work can not only tell when a given appliance has been started and stopped, but can also summarize the energy usage and cost of the appliance, making the notifications more useful. The package is named node-red-contrib-power-monitor and is also hosted on GitHub.
Cheap WiFi-enabled smart switches are making it possible for even the dumbest of appliances to join the Internet of Things, so don’t ignore [Xose]’s complementary work on ESPurna, which is an alternative open-source firmware for a wide variety of ESP8266 and ESP8285 based smart switches, lights and sensors.
6 thoughts on “Adding Energy Use and Cost to “Laundry Done” Notifications”
370 (or so) watts … I presume that’s a gas fired dryer. But why the heck did it take over 3 hours??
Maybe he’s drying his delicates?
From what I understand clothes dryers are very different in Europe: smaller; some don’t heat, just tumble; some don’t have a hose dumping the air outside, just a collector that has to be dumped and cleaned regularly… Etc. There is a general consensus that it’s best to hang your clothes outdoors to dry.
I wasn’t able to find a good reference for this, but this story kind of sums it up:
https://qz.com/1034914/it-doesnt-matter-where-brits-keep-their-dryers-the-point-is-they-dont-work/
Here’s a much better article about “ventless dryers”:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.reviewed.com/laundry/features/everything-you-need-to-know-about-ventless-dryers.amp
Kind of like a dehumidifier for clothes that uses a heat pump to heat up air, pass it over the clothes, then cool and dehumidify that air before returning it to be heated again. The condensate is kept in a trap that has to be cleaned monthly.
Gas fired dryers are very rare in Europe. It is either a heat-pump electric dryer, or more likely a 1 KW electric dryer with a thermostat that maintains an efficient (and clothing safe) temperature by keeping the heater off 2/3 of the time.
Most of the national energy agencies in EU recommends A++ dryers…
My own dryer, which is also a A++ dryer, consumes 0.93 to 1.63 kWh on a full cycle.