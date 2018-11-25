There’s probably no reason anyone would actually desire a mod like this. Well, no good reason. But [William Osman] had been pondering what it would be like to play some classic games with inputs other than buttons, and decided to make an audio sensor responsible for pressing the B button on an old N64 controller. This “Yell To Press B” mod was also something unique to show his hosts when he visited the YouTube video game aficionados, [Game Grumps].
[William] acknowledges that the build is a bit of a hack job, but the project page does a good job of documenting his build process and covering the kinds of decisions involved in interfacing to a separate piece of hardware. After all, most budding hackers have sooner or later asked themselves “how do I make my gadget press a button on this other thing?” [William] ends up using a small relay to close the connection between the traces for the B button when triggered by a microphone module, but he points out that it should be possible to do a non-destructive version of the mod. Examples exist of reading the N64 controller’s state with an Arduino, which could form the basis of a man-in-the-middle approach of “Yell To Press B” (or anything else) instead of soldering to the button contacts. A video is embedded below, in which you can watch people struggle to cope with the bizarre mod.
N64 controllers have a special significance to its fans, who are prepared to go to impressive lengths such as a re-engineered N64 analog stick thanks to 3D printing. The N64 console itself has been modded to be portable, complete with a screen embedded into a cartridge body. Even the software gets hacked, as we’ve seen with Ocarina of Time rendered in stereoscopic 3D, with a VR “stage” taking the place of a screen.
One thought on ““Yell to Press B” Mod Makes N64 Controller Worse”
It should have been scream to press A, you only need to press that about 20ish times to beat Mario 64.