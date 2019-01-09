Why would anyone bother to create new content for a console system that’s staring down its 40th birthday? Perhaps just for the challenge of fitting a game into 40 kilobytes of storage.
That at least seems to be the motivation behind [Morphcat Games] pending release of Micro Mages, a new game for the Nintendo Entertainment System console that takes its inspiration from Super Mario Bros. The interesting bit here is how they managed to stuff so much content into so little space. The video below goes into great detail on that, and it’s a fascinating lesson in optimization. The game logic itself is coded in assembler, which of course is far more efficient than higher level languages. Even so, that took 32 kB of ROM, leaving a mere 8 kB for background elements and foreground sprites.
Through a combination of limited sprite size, tiling of smaller sprites to make larger characters, and reusing tiles by flipping them horizontally or vertically, an impressively complete palette of animated characters was developed. Background elements were similarly deconstructed and reused, resulting in a palette of tiles used to generate all the maps for the game that takes up just 60 bytes. Turning those into playable levels involves more mirroring and some horizontal shifting of tiles, and it looks like quite an engaging playfield.
Yes, there’s a Kickstarter for the game, but we’re mainly intrigued by what it takes to cram a playable game into so little space. Don’t get us wrong – we love the Retro Pie builds too, but seeing the tricks that early game developers relied upon to make things work really gets the creative juices flowing.
[Keith O] dug up this gem for us. Thanks!
7 thoughts on “New Game, Old Ways: Cramming an NES Game into 40 kB”
“The game logic itself is coded in assembler, which of course is far more efficient than higher level languages.”
hmm… a good compiler in combination with the correct settings and a programmer who knows what he/she is doing is very likely to output the same code these days. You could argue that it would require some extra effort, but coding in assembly takes effort too. But honestly, I prefer assembly sometimes, just because it just so much fun and because it can be fun to write a super optimized code with all sorts of trickery just to shave of one CPU cycle from the loop. But those pieces of code are exceptions.
Depends on what you are doing. When doing C/C++, there is a lot of “rules” that the compiler needs to ensure. Even if you are not depended on it, while in assembly, you have more knowledge on what details are important and not.
Just a random example, what if you need 24bit math on a 8bit CPU. C/C++ you need to do 32bit math. Assembly you can actually do 24bit math.
C doesn’t have a 24-bit wide primitive type, but then again *neither does assembly*. So there’s nothing stopping you performing 24-bit math in C the same way you did it in assembly, by combining operations on multiple smaller values.
While that may be true for modern cpus. The 6502 has pretty mediocre options for C. In fact the architecture being memory and not register based doesn’t seem to be very well suited for C. So unless someone makes a much more efficient C compiler for 6502, it’s better to code in assembler.
Real geeks use assembly (or butterflies sometimes).
Sure, ASM is fun and games, but try to implement a whole WiFI stack, TCP stack, a simple HTTP server, UART routines, 16bit TFT and touch libraries in Extensa ASM first! Then debug it :-)
Squeezing 30 kBytes of ASM into these tiny cartridges is the way to go. Filling the 4Mbytes of an ESPs Flash using ASM, is pretty much a lifetime task…
I’ll give better examples then: in C, there’s no way to get the state of the zero and carry flags, so you can’t do tricks that the architecture supports, like comparing and then shifting the result of the compare into another register using the rotate instructions.
But register allocation is the bigger deal: compilers stick to rigid register calling conventions to allow for portability, and that’s where you can save a lot of time/space between the two languages.