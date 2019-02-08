Hackaday Podcast Ep5 – Undead Lightbulbs, Home Chemistry, and the Strength of 3D printing

Catch up on interesting hacks from the past week with Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams. This week we discuss the story behind falling lifetime ratings for LED bulbs, look at finite element analysis to strengthen 3D printed parts, admire the beauty of blacksmithing, and marvel at open source Lidar development. We delve into great reader suggestions for Blue Pill projects sparked by last week’s podcast, discuss some history of the V2 rocket, and cover Chromecast control hardware, glowing home chemistry, K40 laser cutter add-ons, and more.
Episode 5 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Great comment thread on Blue Pill (STM32 dev board) and what you can do with it can be found on last week’s podcast article. (The comments are new since that episode was released)
- uTaster mass storage bootloader for STM32 (video demo)
- Elliot mentions the STM32 Nucleo has a breakoff STlink programmer
- Swapping out an aerospace-grade STM32L443 onto this $2 board.
- FOSDEM talk on the Blue Pill: Microcontroller_Firmware_From_Scratch
- Revisit this Hackaday article about building RC from salavged parts: Cheap Toy Airboat Gets A Cheap RC Upgrade
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Back To Video Basics With An ESP32 VGA Display
- Finite Element Analysis Results In Smart Infill
- Related reading by Moritz Walter: 3D Printering: Non Planar Layer Fdm
- Blacksmith Elevates The Craft With This Fabulous Strongbox
- Open Source Lidar Lets You Get Down To The Nitty Gritty
Quicklinks:
- This Chromecast Volume Knob Has A Certain ’70s Chic
- Make Your Own Phosphorescent Material
- K40 Gets A Leg Up With Open Source Z Table
- Simple Automata Extravaganza
- This Blinken Grid Is All Analog
- A 3D-Printed Robotic Chariot For Your Phone
- Elliot wrote an article looking for exactly this kind of hack: Ask Hackaday: Why Aren’t We Hacking Cellphones
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- What Happened To The 100,000 Hour Led Bulbs
- Operation Backfire: Witness To The Rocket Age
- Paper on Laser diode lighting (PDF) (Elliot’s note: the higher efficiency from lasers only really comes into play when used as RGB, rather than reflecting off phosphors, hence the need for direct-diode green lasers. I misspoke in the podcast.)